November 23, 2021 10:09 am
Incoming IDF Commander: ‘Question of Who Won Will Not Be in Air After Next War’

JNS.org

The Israel Defense Forces’ Commanding Officer of the “Efraim” Regional Brigade, Col. Yiftach Norkin, the Commanding Officer of the “Judea” Regional Brigade, Col. Itamar Ben Haim, and troops from the scene of the pursuit after the assailant who committed the car-ramming attack, Feb. 6, 2020. Photo: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

JNS.org – The new commander of the Israel Defense Forces’ Northern Formation, which is the military entity in charge of overseeing wartime maneuvers into Lebanon or Syria, took on his position on Sunday.

Maj. Gen. Sa’ar Tzur was promoted from the rank of brigadier general during a ceremony at the IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv attended by Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi.

“The mission of the Northern Formation is challenging and especially complex,” stated Tzur during his speech. “Its mission is to win the war while boosting the connection between maneuvering, firepower strikes and intelligence, which will reach the edge in real time.”

“This connection is what will turn the next war in Lebanon or any other place into a war in which the question of ‘who won?’ will not even be in the air,” he said. “We are called to bravery, to move old walls and concepts, and to reach a place in which we can together utilize our capabilities better.”

November 23, 2021 10:14 am
During his remarks, Tzur thanked the military for “the opportunity to continue to contribute to the State of Israel” and vowed to “do everything to continue to stand up a strong military in a strong state.”

During the same ceremony, Maj. Gen. Michelle Janko accepted the position of head of the IDF’s Technology and Logistics branch.

