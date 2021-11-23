Incoming IDF Commander: ‘Question of Who Won Will Not Be in Air After Next War’

JNS.org – The new commander of the Israel Defense Forces’ Northern Formation, which is the military entity in charge of overseeing wartime maneuvers into Lebanon or Syria, took on his position on Sunday.

Maj. Gen. Sa’ar Tzur was promoted from the rank of brigadier general during a ceremony at the IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv attended by Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi.

“The mission of the Northern Formation is challenging and especially complex,” stated Tzur during his speech. “Its mission is to win the war while boosting the connection between maneuvering, firepower strikes and intelligence, which will reach the edge in real time.”

“This connection is what will turn the next war in Lebanon or any other place into a war in which the question of ‘who won?’ will not even be in the air,” he said. “We are called to bravery, to move old walls and concepts, and to reach a place in which we can together utilize our capabilities better.”

