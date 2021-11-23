Local UK Labour Party Councilor Suspended Over Antisemitism Allegations

Tuesday, November 23rd | 19 Kislev 5782

November 23, 2021 10:56 am
The Leicester City Council Buildings. Photo: Tim Hallam/Wikimedia

A local UK Labour party councilor has been suspended pending an investigation into allegations of antisemitism, including over social media posts that called party leader Keir Starmer an “agent of Israel.”

The group Labour Against Antisemitism compiled a 16-page report documenting the offending social media posts by Jacky Nangreave, a member of the Leicester City Council, the BBC reported Tuesday.

It included screenshots of pseudonymous Facebook comments alleged to have been made by Nangreave that said of Starmer, “He seems to be an agent of Israel, I wonder what they can offer him,” according to the Leicester Mercury. Another post equated Zionism with “terrorism,” and included the hashtag “#HangTheGoddamnBankers.”

The party has launched an investigation into the charges.

Former Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn sparked a wave of antisemitism scandals in the party, which continued until he resigned as leader after a crushing electoral defeat in 2019.

Corbyn and many of his supporters continue to deny all charges of antisemitism, with some claiming they are the result of a conspiracy against his leadership.

Nangreave has also expressed support for various Labour members who faced antisemitism allegations, such as the notorious Jackie Walker and Chris Williamson.

A spokesman for Labour said the party “takes all complaints of antisemitism extremely seriously and they are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures.”

Nangreave herself called the charges a “misunderstanding” that she hoped “will be resolved positively soon.”

