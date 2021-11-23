Tuesday, November 23rd | 19 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Scorned Algerian Judoka: Sports Federations Cooperate With ‘Zionist Terrorism’

OurCrowd Becomes First Israeli VC to Receive Official UAE License

Incoming IDF Commander: ‘Question of Who Won Will Not Be in Air After Next War’

Israel’s President Herzog Meets UK Jewish Community Leaders

26 Democrats Urge Biden Administration to Prevent Israeli Housing in E-1 Region

Far-Right Livestreamer Charged for Vandalizing Menorah in Arizona

Israel Signals Readiness to Escalate Iran Confrontation Amid Nuclear Talks

Israeli Army Promotes Third Woman to Major General Rank, Heading Military Court of Appeals

Israel’s Netanyahu Faces Key Witness in Court

Albert Einstein Letter Describing ‘Enormous Degree of Antisemitism’ in US Academia Put Up for Auction

November 23, 2021 10:16 am
0

Scorned Algerian Judoka: Sports Federations Cooperate With ‘Zionist Terrorism’

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Algerian judo athlete Fethi Nourine. Photo: YouTube screenshot.

JNS.org – Algerian judoka Fethi Nourine, who received a 10-year ban from competitions for withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics to avoid potentially facing an Israeli opponent, announced on Monday that he was retiring.

Nourine, 30, had unsuccessfully appealed the ban, which went into effect on July 23. He and his coach had 21 days to appeal the ban, imposed by the International Judo Federation.

“I decided to retire after my appeal was rejected, and the 10-year ban remained unchanged,” Nourine said. “I know that international federations have always cooperated with Zionist terrorism, especially the International Judo Federation, and perhaps the best evidence is that the ban remains the same even after my appeal.”

“I have no regrets. On the contrary, I am proud of this ban and will take every opportunity that comes my way in order to reveal facts about the Zionist entity and to defend the Palestinian struggle in every way,” the judoka added.

Nourine withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics on opening day after learning he could face Israeli judoka and Olympic bronze medalist Tohar Butbul. His coach, Amar Benikhlef, also received a 10-year ban.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.