Wednesday, November 24th | 20 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Duke University Hands a Big Win to Antisemites — and BDS

Biden, the Saudis, and Arms and Human Rights

Does Hanukkah Make You Uncomfortable? This Year Ask Why

Israel’s Gantz Signs Historic Defense Agreement With Morocco

For Spain, Cooperation Between Israel and Morocco Is More of an Opportunity Than a Threat

Ohio Man Who Threatened Jewish Neighbors Receives Jail Term, $50K Fine in Federal Court

Study: Nearly 25% of Israelis Will Be Ultra-Orthodox by 2050

Former Defense Minister, IDF Chief of Staff Moshe Ya’alon to Head UAE-Based VC

Syrian Media Reports Two Dead, Seven Wounded in Israeli Strike Near Homs

Rare, 2,000-Year-Old Silver Coin Found in the City of David

November 24, 2021 10:04 am
0

Israel Plans to Build $7 Million High-Tech Park for Arab Sector

avatar by JNS.org

Nazareth, Israel. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The Israeli government announced it is planning to build the first high-tech park for the country’s Arab sector in the predominantly Arab city of Nazareth.

The 10-acre park will cost around $7 million, and the Economy Ministry projects it will provide 200 jobs in high-tech, i24 News reported on Tuesday.

“We hope that this new high-tech park … will give us another opportunity to bring more companies and more high-tech engineers, Arab and Jewish, together in Nazareth,” Tsofen Co-CEO Sami Saadi told i24 NEWS.

Tsofen is a non-profit that works with the Nazareth municipality and seeks to increase the number of high-tech opportunities in Israel’s Arab sector.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.