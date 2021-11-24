Israel Plans to Build $7 Million High-Tech Park for Arab Sector

JNS.org – The Israeli government announced it is planning to build the first high-tech park for the country’s Arab sector in the predominantly Arab city of Nazareth.

The 10-acre park will cost around $7 million, and the Economy Ministry projects it will provide 200 jobs in high-tech, i24 News reported on Tuesday.

“We hope that this new high-tech park … will give us another opportunity to bring more companies and more high-tech engineers, Arab and Jewish, together in Nazareth,” Tsofen Co-CEO Sami Saadi told i24 NEWS.

Tsofen is a non-profit that works with the Nazareth municipality and seeks to increase the number of high-tech opportunities in Israel’s Arab sector.