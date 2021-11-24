Wednesday, November 24th | 20 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Study: Nearly 25% of Israelis Will Be Ultra-Orthodox by 2050

Former Defense Minister, IDF Chief of Staff Moshe Ya’alon to Head UAE-Based VC

Syrian Media Reports Two Dead, Seven Wounded in Israeli Strike Near Homs

Rare, 2,000-Year-Old Silver Coin Found in the City of David

Israel’s Participation in US Visa Waiver Program Would Bolster Bilateral Ties, Lawmakers Say

IAEA Chief Says Time Running Out to End Stand-Off Over Iran Workshop

Israel Plans to Build $7 Million High-Tech Park for Arab Sector

Bill to Introduce Term Limits to the Premiership Passed in First Knesset Reading

Four Israeli Universities Ranked Among Top 50 in World for Graduating VC-Backed Founders

US Envoy on Afghanistan to Return to Doha to Meet Taliban: State Department

November 24, 2021 10:45 am
0

Study: Nearly 25% of Israelis Will Be Ultra-Orthodox by 2050

avatar by i24 News

An ultra-Orthodox Jew takes a photo with his mobile phone while others pray at a Tel Aviv beach before emptying their pockets during the Jewish New Year ritual of Tashlich, Oct. 2, 2014. Photo: Reuters / Finbarr O’Reilly.

i24 News – A study conducted by Israel’s National Economic Council found that nearly 25% of Israelis will be ultra-Orthodox by 2050.

Israel’s total population will surge by 70% by then, according to the projections reported by Haaretz.

In the first estimate to break down expected population growth by region, the forecast will supposedly guide all government planning going forward.

Around 80% of the forecasted population will be Jews, as Arabs will account for roughly 20% of the population.

Related coverage

November 24, 2021 10:37 am
0

Former Defense Minister, IDF Chief of Staff Moshe Ya’alon to Head UAE-Based VC

CTech - After 25 years in the IDF and 13 years in politics, Moshe "Bogie" Ya'alon is embarking on a...

By 2050, Israel’s current population of 9.2 million is expected to grow to almost 16 million, with 3.8 million projected to be ultra-Orthodox, up from 12.6% of the population today, according to Haaretz.

The predicted growth of the ultra-Orthodox — which is the collective term for the traditionalist branches of contemporary Judaism — will result from the community’s birth rate of 6.7 children per woman.

Most of the ultra-Orthodox Jews are expected to remain in Jerusalem and its surrounding area, as well as in Israel’s south, where plans for a new ultra-Orthodox city are underway.

Published in August of this year, the study also claimed that the ultra-Orthodox community in northern Israel will grow even faster, but at a smaller scale, Haaretz reported.

Israel’s population growth is projected to place greater demands on the country’s housing stock, already considered to be insufficient, as well as transportation networks and the education system.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.