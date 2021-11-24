Syrian Media Reports Two Dead, Seven Wounded in Israeli Strike Near Homs

JNS.org – Two people were killed and seven wounded by an Israeli missile strike in Syria early Wednesday morning, according to Syrian state media reports.

Six of the wounded were soldiers while the rest of the casualties were civilians, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported, citing an unnamed military source.

The Israeli military did not comment on the report.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based group with sources on the ground in Syria, the missiles were launched from Lebanese airspace and targeted sites in the western outskirts of Homs. SOHR said that the targeted areas are known to house sites associated with militias loyal to Lebanon’s Hezbollah, though the exact targets of the attacks could not be confirmed.

SOHR sources reported that four people died as a result of the strike, two of them due to falling debris from the interception of one of the Israeli missiles by Syrian air defenses.

The strike is the fifth in Syria attributed to Israel in the past four weeks.

On Nov. 9, Syrian media reported that Israel had struck a number of targets in the country’s central and coastal regions, wounding two Syrian soldiers and causing material damage. On Nov. 3, Syrian media reported an Israeli strike near the town of Zakiyah in Rif Dimashq. On Oct. 30, five militia members were reported to have been killed in a strike in the Damascus area and on Oct. 25, Israel reportedly struck sites in Quneitra Governorate in southwestern Syria.

According to SOHR, Wednesday’s attack was the 26th Israeli strike in Syria this year.