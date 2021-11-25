Thursday, November 25th | 21 Kislev 5782

November 25, 2021 8:57 am
IDF Cyber Directorate Head Awards US Cyber Command Liaison Officer With Service Medal

avatar by JNS.org

US Cyber Command military personnel participating an a joint cyber defense exercise dubbed “Cyber Dome” with the IDF. Photo: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

JNS.org – The Israel Defense Force’s Head of the J6 and Cyber Defense Directorate, Maj. Gen. Lior Carmeli, awarded on Tuesday a service medal to the United States Cyber Command Liaison Officer in Israel, “Mr. M.”

The award was granted “in recognition of his work promoting strategic operational cooperation in the cyber arena,” the IDF said in a statement.

“Since the establishment of the US Cyber Command, Mr. M. has been leading and promoting cooperation with Israel,” it added.

During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. “R.”, head of the IDF’s Spectrum and Cyber Defense Brigade, stated, “Throughout each of our interactions, what defined you most was your creativity, innovation, understanding of the complexity of our area of operations, and deep motivation to turn ideas into reality.”

Last year, the IDF and US military’s Cyber Command held a large joint exercise to strengthen coordination and partnership. During the drill, tens of Israeli cyber defenders from the Joint Cyber Defense Division, along with cyber defenders from the Intelligence Directorate, Israeli Air Force, Israeli Navy and its ground forces, flew to the US.

