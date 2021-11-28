Sunday, November 28th | 24 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Emirates Postpones Start of Tel Aviv Flights

Israel to Ban Entry of Foreigners From All Countries Over Omicron

A Call to Action: Join the Maccabees

Europe’s Jews Have an Uncertain Future, but a Future Nonetheless

Yom HaGirush: The Inside Story of ‘Expulsion Day’

Israel and the New ‘Old Europe’

Why Did the NY Times Go Out of Its Way to Cover for a Hatemonger?

WHO Names New Strand ‘Omicron,’ Labeling it as ‘Variant of Concern’

Jordanians Protest Against Water-for-Energy Deal with Israel

South Africa Says It Is Being Punished for Early COVID Variant Detection

November 28, 2021 10:21 am
0

Emirates Postpones Start of Tel Aviv Flights

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Emirates airliners are seen on the tarmac in a general view of Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates January 13, 2021. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Abdel Hadi Ramahi/File Photo

Dubai airline Emirates has postponed the Dec. 6 launch of flights to Tel Aviv until further notice, a company spokesperson said on Sunday, after Israel announced it would ban foreigners from entering in order to combat the latest coronavirus variant.

“The postponement comes as a result of recent changes in entry protocols issued by the Israeli government. The airline is committed to launching services to Tel Aviv as soon as the situation allows,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennet on Saturday said the country would ban all foreigners from entering for 14 days as it awaits more information on how effective COVID-19 vaccines are against the Omicron variant first detected in South Africa.

Emirates was set to be the third United Arab Emirates airline, after flydubai and Etihad Airways, to start direct flights to Tel Aviv since the two countries established diplomatic relations last year.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.