Monday, November 29th | 25 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jewish Rappers Nissim Black, Kosha Dillz Debut Remix of Adam Sandler’s Iconic ‘Hanukkah Song’

Ukraine Cops Investigating Two Separate Incidents of Hanukkah Menorah Vandalism

Chinese Dreidels With Mandarin Lettering Designed for Kaifeng Jewish Community

White Noise and the Haters of Israel

Israeli Archaeological Treasures Align with Hebrew Bible Accounts

Politico’s Biased Report on Biden and Israel

Antisemitic ‘Covid Agenda’ Flyers Discovered Outside Homes in Beverly Hills

Erdogan Fosters Anti-Western, Anti-Israel, and Jihadist Sentiment in Turkey

Hamas, the Enduring Thorn in Israel’s Side

Israel’s Supreme Court Clears Return of Kidnapped Boy to Italy

November 29, 2021 9:37 am
0

Iran Rep. Urges Israel’s ‘Annihilation’ Before Nuclear Talks

avatar by i24 News

An Iranian flag is pictured near in a missile during a military drill, with the participation of Iran’s Air Defense units, Iran October 19, 2020. Photo: WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/Files

i24 News – Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, a top-level spokesperson for Iran’s armed forces, called for the destruction of Israel on Saturday during an interview with a state-run media outlet.

“We will not back off from the annihilation of Israel, even one millimeter,” Shekarchi told the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA).

“We want to destroy Zionism in the world,” he added.

Shekarchi also denounced the diplomatic ties established with Israel by Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, dubbing the moves “intolerable,” according to the Jerusalem Post.

Related coverage

November 29, 2021 12:26 pm
0

Ukraine Cops Investigating Two Separate Incidents of Hanukkah Menorah Vandalism

Police in Ukraine on Monday were investigating two separate incidents of vandals damaging menorahs erected in public spaces to celebrate...

Bahrain and the UAE agreed to normalized relations with Israel in 2020 under the Abraham Accords, which led to several subsequent peace agreements with other regional powers.

The representative’s sharp comments arrive as Iran is expected to resume negotiations with world powers Monday for a potential revival of the country’s 2015 nuclear deal.

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett expressed concern on Sunday that the upcoming negotiations with Iran would result in “unsatisfactory restrictions in the nuclear realm,” according to Reuters.

Former US president Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement unilaterally in 2018, and his successor, US President Joe Biden, is rushing to restore it.

However, officials from Iran on Friday said that negotiations will focus more on the removal of sanctions, a key demand from Tehran, rather than the country’s “nuclear issues.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.