Israel Behind Cyberattack on Iranian Gas Stations, Say US Officials

JNS.org – Israel was behind a cyberattack on Iran’s fuel distribution system in late October that paralyzed the Islamic Republic’s 4,300 gas stations, according to The New York Times.

The report, published over the weekend, quoted two US defense officials speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The attack came on the heels of previous cyberattacks in recent months, which shut down vital services and infrastructure in Iran—from disruptions to traffic lights and train services to water and electric supplies.

No one assumed responsibility for disabling the gas stations or for the previous attacks in Iran. In Tehran, too, officials were careful not to point a finger at the “usual suspects,” although Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that a country with cyber-capabilities wanted to “make people angry by creating disorder and disruption.”

Related coverage Israel’s Bank Hapoalim to Invest $10 Million in Digital Wallet Neema CTech – Israel’s Bank Hapoalim is in advanced stages to strategically invest in the Israeli fintech startup Neema. Hapoalim is...

The foreign and Israeli press had already attributed the cyberattacks to Israel, saying their objective was to apply pressure on the Iranian regime and stall its nuclear progress.