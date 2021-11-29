Monday, November 29th | 25 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ukraine Cops Investigating Two Separate Incidents of Hanukkah Menorah Vandalism

Chinese Dreidels With Mandarin Lettering Designed for Kaifeng Jewish Community

White Noise and the Haters of Israel

Israeli Archaeological Treasures Align with Hebrew Bible Accounts

Politico’s Biased Report on Biden and Israel

Antisemitic ‘Covid Agenda’ Flyers Discovered Outside Homes in Beverly Hills

Erdogan Fosters Anti-Western, Anti-Israel, and Jihadist Sentiment in Turkey

Israel’s Supreme Court Clears Return of Kidnapped Boy to Italy

As Vienna Talks Resume, UK Tells Israel: ‘We Will Work Flat Out’ to Prevent Nuclear-Armed Iran

Israel’s Bank Hapoalim to Invest $10 Million in Digital Wallet Neema

November 29, 2021 9:02 am
0

‘Nuclear Iran Not an Existential Threat to Israel,’ Says Ra’am Leader

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Mansour Abbas, who heads the Raam faction, attends a hearing Israel’s Supreme Court in Jerusalem March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun.

JNS.org – The head of Israel’s Islamist Ra’am Party on Saturday downplayed the threat posed by Iran’s nuclear program, saying that while the threat was real, it was not existential.

“I don’t see the Iranian nuclear issue as an existential threat to Israel. There is certainly a threat, but we’ll leave that to the professionals,” said Mansour Abbas, speaking at a cultural event in Beersheva.

The Ra’am leader also said at the event that he was not ruling out political collaboration with the Likud Party in the future, but declined to reveal what Likud head and then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had offered him in the last election.

“My political partners are also pushing me to release things,” he said.

Related coverage

November 29, 2021 9:41 am
0

Israel’s Bank Hapoalim to Invest $10 Million in Digital Wallet Neema

CTech – Israel’s Bank Hapoalim is in advanced stages to strategically invest in the Israeli fintech startup Neema. Hapoalim is...

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.