Monday, November 29th | 25 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ukraine Cops Investigating Two Separate Incidents of Hanukkah Menorah Vandalism

Chinese Dreidels With Mandarin Lettering Designed for Kaifeng Jewish Community

White Noise and the Haters of Israel

Israeli Archaeological Treasures Align with Hebrew Bible Accounts

Politico’s Biased Report on Biden and Israel

Antisemitic ‘Covid Agenda’ Flyers Discovered Outside Homes in Beverly Hills

Erdogan Fosters Anti-Western, Anti-Israel, and Jihadist Sentiment in Turkey

Israel’s Supreme Court Clears Return of Kidnapped Boy to Italy

As Vienna Talks Resume, UK Tells Israel: ‘We Will Work Flat Out’ to Prevent Nuclear-Armed Iran

Israel’s Bank Hapoalim to Invest $10 Million in Digital Wallet Neema

November 29, 2021 9:16 am
0

UAE Rabbi Kicks Off First Night of Hanukkah at Israeli Pavilion in Dubai

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

People walk at the site of Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rula Rouhana

JNS.org – United Arab Emirates Rabbi Levi Duchman lit the first candle of the Hanukkah menorah on Sunday evening at the Israeli pavilion at EXPO 2020 in Dubai.

Duchman performed the ritual in the presence of local leaders, businesspeople, Jewish residents of the UAE and tourists from around the world. The event included a performance by the members of the Jewish community’s children’s choir and was attended by students of the community’s Hebrew school.

The Bahraini pavilion also had a candle lighting ceremony, attended by former Bahraini Ambassador to the United States Houda Nonoo and members of the Gulf state’s Jewish community. Thousands of Jews, none of them native-born, now live in the UAE and other Gulf states.

The Dubai candle lighting event, which would not have been possible prior to the signing of the Abraham Accords, took place as a result of the efforts of the Jewish National Fund in the UAE. Israeli Consul General in Dubai Ilan Sztulman and Commissioner-General of Israel’s EXPO 2020 pavilion Elazar Cohen were among those in attendance.

Related coverage

November 27, 2021 11:12 am
0

Jordanians Protest Against Water-for-Energy Deal with Israel

Several thousand Jordanians protested on Friday against a water-for-energy deal with Israel and the United Arab Emirates, calling on their...

Dubai has an Ashkenazi synagogue known as “the Villa,” which was opened around a decade ago in the private home of a South African attorney. Jews interested in praying there learned of its location by word of mouth. Another synagogue, Sephardi, is situated in the private residence of Duchman, from Chabad, who arrived in Dubai from Morocco seven years ago.

A third, more imposing synagogue, along with a mosque and a church, will be opened as part of the Abrahamic Family Campus, to be established on Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island. Alongside the three houses of worship, the campus will include a common garden in which a small museum and educational center will be built. The Abrahamic Family Campus is set to open in 2022.

More than 2 million people have visited Expo 2020, which opened on Oct. 1 and lasts until March 31, 2022.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.