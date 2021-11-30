Black Eyed Peas Frontman Will.i.am Rejects Israel Boycott Campaign Ahead of Jerusalem Concert

Black Eyed Peas lead singer will.i.am said supporters of the Palestinian-led boycott campaign against Israel would not deter him from performing in the Jewish state and investing in its booming high-tech industry.

“I’m a musician and a tech enthusiast and people like our music,” the frontman — alongside two of the group’s other members, Taboo and Apl.de.ap — told the Associated Press ahead of the band’s concert in Jerusalem on Monday.

Will.i.am, whose real name is William Adams, pointedly asked, “Do I turn my back on people that live here because of politics? No, that’s not the way we were built. So, you know, there’s beautiful people here as well as beautiful people in Palestine. And one day we want to go there too.”

The singer’s remarks came after the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) campaign against Israel claimed the Monday concert was “all the more scandalous” because it took place on the United Nations’ day of solidarity with the Palestinians. BDS supporters unsuccessfully called for the show’s cancellation and created the hashtag #WhereIsTheLoveforPalestinians, in reference to the group’s popular song “Where is The Love.”

Related coverage A Hidden Yiddish Library in Tel Aviv’s Bus Station Faces Closure i24 News – Tel Aviv's Central Bus Station has a reputation with Israelis as being ugly and dysfunctional. Yet the vast...