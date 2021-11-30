Tuesday, November 30th | 27 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Far-Right Figure Zemmour Announces Presidential Run to ‘Save’ France

In France, Lapid Calls for ‘Credible Military Threat’ to Roll Back Iranian Nuclear Advances

Europeans See ‘Problem’ if Iran Is Not Serious in Nuclear Talks This Week

New York Lawmakers Condemn ‘Repugnant’ Menorah Vandalism at Queens Site of 2014 Incident

A Hidden Yiddish Library in Tel Aviv’s Bus Station Faces Closure

‘Israel Does Not Define the Middle East,’ US Ambassador Tells UN Security Council Debate

Black Eyed Peas Frontman Will.i.am Rejects Israel Boycott Campaign Ahead of Jerusalem Concert

Israeli PM Explains ‘Drastic Measures’ to Stem Omicron Variant in Meeting With Austrian, Czech Leaders

Thousands Gather in Times Square to ‘Shine A Light on Antisemitism’ This Hanukkah

UAE to Send Delegation to Iran Soon, Senior Emirati Official Says

November 30, 2021 4:33 pm
0

Europeans See ‘Problem’ if Iran Is Not Serious in Nuclear Talks This Week

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora and Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria November 29, 2021. EU Delegation in Vienna/Handout via REUTERS

Iran must show seriousness this week about reviving a 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, European diplomats said on Tuesday, saying otherwise they had a “problem” and it remained unclear if Tehran would resume talks where they left off in June.

After a five-month hiatus, diplomats on Monday resumed talks on reviving the pact, which then-US President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018 and reimposed harsh US economic sanctions. Trump’s moves infuriated Iran and dismayed the other powers involved — Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia.

Senior British, French and German diplomats, a group known as the E3, told reporters that this week would be key to determining whether Iran was serious about reviving the pact, though they also did not want to impose artificial deadlines.

Under the agreement, Iran limited its uranium enrichment program, a process that can yield fissile material for bombs, in return for relief from US, EU and UN economic sanctions. Iran says its nuclear program is for solely peaceful purposes.

Related coverage

November 30, 2021 1:40 pm
0

UAE to Send Delegation to Iran Soon, Senior Emirati Official Says

A senior Emirati official said on Tuesday the United Arab Emirates would soon send a delegation to Iran as part...

Whether Iran agrees to resume talks from where they left off in June, with the election of anti-Western hardliner Ebrahim Raisi as Iran’s president, is key because if they are starting from a blank page the talks will presumably take longer.

“We are still waiting for a solid confirmation that the Iranian side is willing to start working there where we left off in June,” said a senior European diplomat, estimating that 70-80% of a draft agreement was completed in June.

“The next 48 hours will be quite important to know and to confirm that hopefully we can pick up there and get into very intensive working mode,” he added. “If they don’t show us that they’re serious this week, then we have a problem.”

The diplomat stressed that some of the most difficult issues were among the 20-30% that remain unresolved, including what to do about advanced centrifuges that Iran is using to enrich uranium in defiance of the original agreement.

Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani took an ambiguous stance, suggesting everything negotiated during six rounds of talks between April and June was open for discussion.

“What was discussed at the six previous rounds of talks in Vienna resulted in a draft and not an agreement. And a draft is subject to negotiations,” Bagheri Kani told reporters.

“Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. So all the issues concluded in the previous rounds of talks can be negotiated and it was agreed by all parties to the deal.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.