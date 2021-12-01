IDF Spokesperson: ‘When I Say We’re Accelerating Plans Against Iran, I Mean It’

JNS.org – The Israeli military has accelerated its readiness plans aimed at preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear threshold state and to stop its entrenchment in the northern arena, Israel Defense Forces’ spokesman Brig. Gen. Ran Kochav told the Israeli Reshet Bet radio network on Tuesday.

“When I say that we are accelerating the plans against Iran, I mean it,” he affirmed during his radio interview. Asked to comment on the nuclear talks in Vienna, Kochav replied: “I’m not going into political affairs. As we’ve said in the past, we are preparing for all possibilities.”

On Monday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz commented on the renewed nuclear talks, saying, “In the past days, Israeli teams have shared intelligence with our friends around the world that points to Iran’s current process of dashing towards a nuclear weapon, blatantly violating the agreement that is in place with Europe.”