Israeli Border Police Thwart Stabbing Attack Near Givat Ze’ev

JNS.org – Israeli Border Police thwarted a stabbing on Wednesday morning at the Al-Jib crossing outside of Givat Ze’ev, northwest of Jerusalem, a statement by a spokesman for the unit revealed.

According to the statement, a 43-year-old Palestinian drove up to the checkpoint and was spotted by troops on duty to be holding a knife.

When they aimed their weapons at the would-be assailant, he threw down the knife, police said.

He was then arrested and taken in for questioning by security officials.