Wednesday, December 1st | 27 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Border Police Thwart Stabbing Attack Near Givat Ze’ev

IDF Spokesperson: ‘When I Say We’re Accelerating Plans Against Iran, I Mean It’

IDF Southern Command’s Fire Unit Holds First War Drill Since Gaza Conflict in May

After Years of Planning, IDF Announces Move of Military Intelligence to Negev

Welcome to Yabacon Valley: What Nigeria’s Tech Town Is Learning From Israel

Hundreds Attend Menorah Lighting in Pennsylvania Day After It Was Vandalized

Netta Barzilai’s Hanukkah Performance Lights Up NBA Game in Los Angeles

Tel Aviv Ranked World’s Most Expensive City

Foo Fighters Singer Celebrates Hanukkah, Jewish Musicians

US and Other Countries Tighten Travel Rules Over Omicron, EU Urges Vaccination

December 1, 2021 9:57 am
0

Israeli Border Police Thwart Stabbing Attack Near Givat Ze’ev

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Members of Israeli border police patrol near the scene of a security incident at an Israeli military base near Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

JNS.org – Israeli Border Police thwarted a stabbing on Wednesday morning at the Al-Jib crossing outside of Givat Ze’ev, northwest of Jerusalem, a statement by a spokesman for the unit revealed.

According to the statement, a 43-year-old Palestinian drove up to the checkpoint and was spotted by troops on duty to be holding a knife.

When they aimed their weapons at the would-be assailant, he threw down the knife, police said.

He was then arrested and taken in for questioning by security officials.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.