December 1, 2021 9:17 am
Netta Barzilai’s Hanukkah Performance Lights Up NBA Game in Los Angeles

Israel’s Netta Barzilai, winner of the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest, laughs during an interview with Reuters at her home studio, in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 8, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Nir Elias.

JNS.org – Israeli singer Netta Barzilai gave a Hanukkah performance on Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Barzilai, famous for winning the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest with “Toy,” performed at the LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors basketball game on the first night of the eight-day holiday.

She took to the stage and sang “Bassa-Sababa,” the first single that she released after her victory in the international competition.

The candle lighting ceremony took place prior to her performance. Hosted by the Consulate General of Israel in Los Angeles, it was attended by more than 100 students and local community representatives.

“Tonight, we celebrate Hanukkah,” said Consul General of Israel to the Pacific Southwest Hillel Newman, who led the ceremony. “The Jewish community lights candles against religious oppression—communities coming together to mark freedom and equality.”

