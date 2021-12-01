Wednesday, December 1st | 28 Kislev 5782

December 1, 2021 4:38 pm
0

Two Israelis Attacked, Car Set on Fire After Driving Into Ramallah

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Palestinians gather around an Israeli car that was set on fire after entering Ramallah, in the West Bank December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinian rioters Wednesday night attacked two Israeli civilians and set their vehicle on fire after the pair stopped in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Wednesday night, Israel’s army said.

The two men were rescued by Palestinian security forces and reached a nearby checkpoint after sustaining minor injuries, before being turned over to Israeli authorities and released.

Footage of the incident shared online showed crowds of residents surrounding and looting the vehicle before setting it ablaze.

Initial Israeli media reports said the two men had mistakenly entered the city, which is located in the Palestinian Authority-controlled area officially prohibited to Israelis by military order. They were later questioned by Israel Police.

Israel’s N12 news reported the men were Breslov Hasidim, and quoted one as explaining during his interrogation that they had stopped at a gas station and were attempting to drive to the West Bank settlement of Hashmonaim.

