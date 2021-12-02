British Rapper Wiley Again Suspended From Twitter, Instagram After Antisemitic Tirade

Twitter and Instagram have once again suspended the accounts of British rapper Wiley after he shared a deluge of antisemitic content on the platforms.

The Twitter account @WileyRecordings “was permanently suspended for violations of the Twitter rules on hateful conduct policy,” a company spokesperson confirmed to Jewish News on Thursday. Wiley’s Instagram account by the same name is also no longer online.

The social media giants took action after the London-based Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) informed them about antisemitic posts uploaded by the rapper, whose real name is Richard Kylea Cowie.

Before his Instagram account was removed, Wiley spoke live on the platform on Thursday about banks owned by “Jewish families” and suggested that maybe Jews control the world, CAA said.

On Twitter, Wiley posted a video titled “The Jewish Faces that Control Hiphop and Mainstream Black Music” and a clip by notorious antisemite and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, in which the latter said, “I’m here to separate the ‘good Jews’ from the ‘Satanic Jews.’”

The “Boasty” singer, who recently released an album titled “Anti-Systemic,” also tweeted a photo of himself dressed as an Orthodox Jew, and posted videos about racism against minorities in Israel and “historical tensions between Blacks & Jews.”

In a separate tweet, he wrote, “If you work for a company owned by 2 Jewish men and you challenge the Jewish community in any way of course you will get fired.”

At one point, Wiley changed his Twitter profile picture to that of a senior figure from CAA who he “proceeded to taunt” in a number of tweets, CAA said. He also mocked the CAA staffer in a video posted on Instagram.

Wiley’s Twitter account was created even though the rapper was supposedly banned from various social media platforms last year, after publishing a series of anti-Jewish and anti-Israel comments online. A different Twitter account that Wiley opened earlier this year, which CAA expressed outrage about in August, has also since been suspended.

“The antisemite Wiley has been able to return to Twitter and spout racist hate, even adopting the image of one of our personnel as his profile picture,” a CAA spokesperson said. “Twitter has suspended his account after we called on the platform to do so, but the company has failed to prevent him joining the platform repeatedly over the past year, despite its pledges to ban him.”

“The company continues to ignore a wide range of antisemitic accounts that we have brought to its attention, presumably because they fail to attract the same degree of public interest,” the spokesperson added.

CAA is considering its legal options and has been in contact with police about Wiley’s latest social media posts.