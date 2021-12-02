Thursday, December 2nd | 28 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Dutch Far-Left Party Calls Holocaust Event ‘Racist’

US Senators Seek Sanctions on Iran Over Alleged Plot to Kidnap Journalist

In Israel, Reigning Miss Universe Gifted Star of David Ring Engraved With ‘Am Yisrael Chai’

Florida Cops Searching for Suspect Who Hung Antisemitic ’88’ Banner Outside Jewish Center

British Rapper Wiley Again Suspended From Twitter, Instagram After Antisemitic Tirade

Israel Halts Disputed Omicron Tracing Through Phone Surveillance

‘Jews Are Leeches’: Rafal Ziemkiewicz, Poland’s Most Outspokenly Antisemitic Pundit, Lands His Own TV Talk Show

Eric Zemmour, Antisemitism, and the New York Times’ ‘Paper Pogrom’

Is the US Beginning to Take Responsibility for UNRWA?

Major US Islamic Leader Considers Tel Aviv ‘Occupied,’ Prays for Its Liberation

December 2, 2021 3:06 pm
0

Dutch Far-Left Party Calls Holocaust Event ‘Racist’

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

Illustrative: A monument to Dutch Jewish victims of the Holocaust at the site of the former Nazi camp Westerbork in the Netherlands. Photo: Wikimedia/public domain.

i24 News – A Dutch far-left party called for the cancellation of the main Holocaust commemoration ceremony in the Netherlands, saying it was “inherently racist.”

The BIJ1 party, which defines itself as “anti-racist and de-colonialist,” made the call in a draft of its program for the municipal elections of March 2022 in Amsterdam, the Jonet.nl news site reported last week.

During the official May 4 commemoration in Amsterdam for the victims of the Holocaust and the Dutch victims of World War II, “the Indonesian, Surinamese, Korean, Iraqi victims of the Dutch (or of the violence supported by the Netherlands) are not commemorated,” the draft text states.

As long as this is the case, “Amsterdam should not serve as a platform” for the event.

Related coverage

December 2, 2021 2:55 pm
0

US Senators Seek Sanctions on Iran Over Alleged Plot to Kidnap Journalist

Democratic and Republican US senators announced legislation on Thursday that would impose sanctions over an alleged plot by Iranian intelligence...

The appeal of the BIJ1 party, which, in the general elections last March, won one of 150 seats in parliament, sparked protest from Jewish associations. Ronny Naftaniel, vice president of the Central Jewish Board of the Netherlands, declared that the call was “outrageous.”

“I really don’t understand what they mean by this,” Naftaniel said. “Is Remembrance Day ‘racist’? This accusation is actually racist. An outright insult to the relatives of the more than 100,000 murdered Jews in the Netherlands.”

Jazie Veldhuyzen, a member of the BIJ1 party running for a seat on the city council, has since said the party has changed its position. He’s not really looking to have the event suppressed, but to “make it more inclusive,” he told broadcaster RTVNH.

BIJ1, led by Sylvana Simons, is one of two parties represented on Amsterdam’s city council in 2018 that refused to sign a joint declaration on the fight against antisemitism.

The party is also campaigning for a boycott of Israel, citing its commitment to Palestinian rights.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.