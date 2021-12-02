OECD Report: Economy in Israel is Rapidly Recovering From Pandemic

JNS.org – Israel’s economy is making a rapid recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, a new report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has stated.

According to Army Radio, the report said that Israel’s GDP will rise by 6.3 percent in 2021 and is forecasted to rise by around 5 percent in 2022.

Exports have risen by more than 11 percent, despite the strengthening shekel and decrease in world trade, said the report, as quoted by Army Radio.

According to the assessment, inflation in Israel will stand at 2 percent in 2022 and 1.4 percent in 2023.

Related coverage Israel’s Top Court Rejects Petition Against Omicron Phone Tracking Israel's Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a petition by rights groups seeking to repeal temporary measures allowing the domestic intelligence...