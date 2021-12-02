Thursday, December 2nd | 28 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Jews Are Leeches’: Rafal Ziemkiewicz, Poland’s Most Outspokenly Antisemitic Pundit, Lands His Own TV Chat Show

Eric Zemmour, Antisemitism, and the New York Times’ ‘Paper Pogrom’

Media Erase Plight of Jewish Refugees From Arab Lands

BDS Comes to the Campus, the Streets, and Politics

Top Australian Jewish Organization Finds 35% Rise in Antisemitic Incidents Over Last Year

Israel’s Top Court Rejects Petition Against Omicron Phone Tracking

The Innovation Competition That Could Change the Middle East

Hitler Stickers Appear at Dickinson College Jewish Center Near Harrisburg, Pa.

OECD Report: Economy in Israel is Rapidly Recovering From Pandemic

Hundreds of Hanukkah Kits Sent to Jews Living in Arab Countries

December 2, 2021 9:22 am
0

OECD Report: Economy in Israel is Rapidly Recovering From Pandemic

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli bank notes. Photo: Pixabay.

JNS.org – Israel’s economy is making a rapid recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, a new report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has stated.

According to Army Radio, the report said that Israel’s GDP will rise by 6.3 percent in 2021 and is forecasted to rise by around 5 percent in 2022.

Exports have risen by more than 11 percent, despite the strengthening shekel and decrease in world trade, said the report, as quoted by Army Radio.

According to the assessment, inflation in Israel will stand at 2 percent in 2022 and 1.4 percent in 2023.

Related coverage

December 2, 2021 11:13 am
0

Israel’s Top Court Rejects Petition Against Omicron Phone Tracking

Israel's Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a petition by rights groups seeking to repeal temporary measures allowing the domestic intelligence...

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.