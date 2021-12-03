Apple Music Reveals Israel’s Top Hits of 2021

i24 News – Apple Music on Wednesday released its annual Top 100 chart, revealing the most played songs of 2021 from their 72 million-strong user base, including the top 100 songs in Israel.

The streaming service also revealed that all of the top 20 songs of the year in Israel are local and created by Israeli musicians.

“This is a major testament to the focus Apple puts on local musicians,” the company said, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The top 10 songs listened to by Israelis in 2021:

Related coverage In Israel, Reigning Miss Universe Gifted Star of David Ring Engraved With ‘Am Yisrael Chai’ The reigning Miss Universe winner was gifted a Star of David ring by El Al Airlines after she arrived in...

1. Shkiot Adumot by Eden Hasson

2. Paskol Hayai by Omer Adam

3. Beit Meshugaim by Ran Danker

4. Resisim by Raviv Kaner

5. Gadal Li Ktzat Zakan by Eden Hasson

6. Barhovot Shel Tel Aviv by Eden Ben Zaken,

7. Rotze Shalom by Raviv Kaner

8. Efes Maamatz by Static, Ben El and Neta

9. Haim Meusharim by Natan Goshen and Eden Ben Zaken

10. Parzufim by Omer Adam

In 2020, there were six non-local musicians on the list, including the top two songs.

Apple Music launched globally in 2015 and reached Israel a year after.

Since then, it curated a significant user base in Israel, according to the Post.

In August of this year, the video and music service worked with some of Israel’s most prominent artists to create exclusive playlists ahead of the Jewish New Year.