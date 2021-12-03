Iran Nuclear Talks to Break on Friday With Formal Meeting: Officials

The seventh round of indirect US-Iranian talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal will end on Friday with a meeting of the remaining parties to the deal, European and Iranian officials said, with the aim of resuming next week.

The gathering of Iran, France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China is in a format known as the Joint Commission that has bookended previous rounds of talks. An Iranian official said the meeting would be held around midday in Vienna.

“The Europeans want to return to their capitals for consultations … We are ready to stay in Vienna for further talks,” another Iranian official close to the talks, which resumed on Monday after a five-month hiatus, told Reuters.

On the fourth day of the indirect talks, meant to bring both nations fully back into the deal, the United States and Iran both sounded pessimistic about the chances of reinstating the deal, which former US President Donald Trump left in 2018.

Related coverage Cementing Ties With France, UAE Places $19 Billion Order for Warplanes, Helicopters The United Arab Emirates ordered 80 Rafale fighter jets and 12 military helicopters on Friday, deepening economic and political ties with France through an...

Since 2019, Iran has breached many of the pact’s restrictions meant to lengthen the time it would need to generate enough fissile enriched uranium for a nuclear bomb. Iran says it is is pursuing enrichment only for civil uses.

Iran has adopted an uncompromising position by demanding the removal of all US and European Union sanctions imposed since 2017, including those unrelated to its nuclear program, in a verifiable process.

“We are awaiting for the other parties’ response to our proposed drafts,” Iran‘s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani told reporters on Friday, before heading for a meeting of the remaining parties to the deal, without the United States — whom Iran refuses to meet face-to-face.

Bagheri Kani told Reuters on Monday that the United States and its Western allies also should offer guarantees to Iran that no new sanctions would be imposed on it in the future.