Officers Wounded in Suspected Ramming Attack in Central Israel

i24 News – Two Border Police officers were wounded Friday after a car ran into the police force in the Israeli-Arab city Umm al-Fahm.

According to Israel’s police, officers fired at the vehicle as it approached them, wounding two of the suspects before arresting them.

One firearm was reportedly confiscated from the vehicle, Haaretz reported.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the police operation included the arrests of six Umm al-Fahm residents for their connection to riots in the city early Friday morning.

The riots were in response to a murder that took place in the city on Thursday.

Mohammed Hamza Burgel was shot to death while driving his car and the passenger was critically injured after Burgel lost control of the vehicle and hit a truck.

A number of houses in Umm al-Fahm were set on fire during the riots, as police forces, firefighters, and Israel’s national emergency team were rushed to the scene.

Israeli police officers were approached by rioters as they entered a housing complex after receiving reports of a shooting and the burning of housing units and cars, The Post reported.

Crowd control measures were used to disperse the crowds, and residents were arrested during searches.

A court hearing will consider the extension of the suspects’ detention.