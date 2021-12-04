Saturday, December 4th | 30 Kislev 5782

Bennett Backs Soldiers Who Shot Palestinian Terrorist in Jlem

December 4, 2021 2:31 pm
Bennett Backs Soldiers Who Shot Palestinian Terrorist in Jlem

avatar by i24 News

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s office in Jerusalem, November 21, 2021. Photo: Abir Sultan Pool via REUTERS

i24 News – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Saturday fully backed the Border Police troops who shot dead a Palestinian terrorist in Jerusalem earlier in the day.

The police shot a Palestinian attacker who stabbed and wounded an Israeli man near the Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem’s Old City.

A video taken by a bystander and widely shared on social media showed the assailant lying prone on a sidewalk as police continued to fire shots, yet not the attack that triggered the killing.

Security camera footage of the entire incident show the gun-wielding assailant accosting the armed soldiers after he repeatedly stabbed an ultra-Orthodox Israeli.

Bennett praised police for acting “quickly and decisively… against a terrorist who tried to murder an Israeli citizen.”

Border Police Commander Amir Cohen said he “fully backed” the forces who “responded as needed to the incident” to prevent additional harm.

