Sunday, December 5th | 1 Tevet 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘We Need to Normalize Having Women in Tech Management Positions,’ Say Israeli Executives

Eric Zemmour, Presidential Candidate

Boise, Idaho Anne Frank Memorial Again Targeted With Antisemitic Vandalism

Biden and Putin Set to Talk About Ukraine in Video Call on Tuesday

UAE Defense Ministry Says French Warplanes Not a Substitute for US Jets

Iran Holds Unannounced Air Defense Drill Over Nuclear Town Natanz

Bennett Backs Soldiers Who Shot Palestinian Terrorist in Jlem

Israeli Stabbed in Jerusalem, Palestinian Assailant Shot Dead

Erdogan Says he Hopes Volatile Turkish Lira Will Steady Soon

Macron in Saudi to Talk Regional Stability with Crown Prince

December 5, 2021 8:27 am
0

Iran Holds Unannounced Air Defense Drill Over Nuclear Town Natanz

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A view of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility 250 km (155 miles) south of the Iranian capital Tehran, March 30, 2005. Photo: REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Iranian air defenses fired a missile as part of an exercise on Saturday over the central town of Natanz, which houses nuclear installations, state TV reported, after local residents reported hearing a large blast.

The TV said air defense units fired the missile to test a rapid reaction force over Natanz.

“Such exercises are carried out in a completely secure environment … and there is no cause for concern,” Army spokesman Shahin Taqikhani told the TV.

Iranian news agencies earlier reported a large explosion in the sky above Natanz, but said there was no official explanation of the incident.

Related coverage

December 4, 2021 11:35 am
0

Erdogan Says he Hopes Volatile Turkish Lira Will Steady Soon

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he hoped that volatile foreign-exchange and inflation rates would stabilize shortly and he...

The semi-official Fars news agency quoted its reporter in nearby Badroud as saying a short blast was heard which was accompanied by an intense light in the sky.

The Islamic Republic says its nuclear ambitions are peaceful.

In April, Iran accused arch-foe Israel of sabotaging its key Natanz nuclear site and vowed revenge for an attack that appeared to be the latest episode in a long-running covert war.

Israeli media outlets have quoted unnamed intelligence sources as saying the country’s Mossad spy service carried out a successful sabotage operation at the underground Natanz complex, potentially setting back enrichment work there by months. But Israel has not formally commented on the incident.

Israel opposed the original 2015 Iran nuclear accord with world powers, which aimed to curb Iran’s nuclear program in return for lifting sanctions against Tehran, as too limited in scope and duration.

Israeli leaders have long threatened military action against Iran if they deem diplomacy a dead end for denying it nuclear weaponry.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.