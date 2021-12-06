Monday, December 6th | 2 Tevet 5782

December 6, 2021 8:20 am
0

Israeli Wounded in Ramming Attack at West Bank Crossing

i24 News

Israeli police check a driver in a car at a checkpoint on a main road in Jerusalem as they try to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), April 12, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ammar Awad.

i24 News — A ramming attack in the West Bank left an Israeli security guard wounded and a Palestinian motorist dead early Monday.

The 34-year-old guard was standing at the crossing at Jabara checkpoint, near the Palestinian town of Tul Karm, when the driver sped up to hit him.

Security forces shot the 16-year-old, Muhammad Nadal Yunis of Nablus, who was driving the vehicle. He was brought to the Meir Medical Center where he died soon after. An Israeli army force later raided Yunis’s home, Haaretz reported, citing Palestinian sources.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic Alik Iskimov told Ynet, “We arrived to find a man in his 30s from the security forces who had apparently been run over by a terrorist. We found him sprawled on the ground with extensive bruises all over his body. We treated him with bandages and evacuated him to Tel HaShomer Hospital.”

MDA said that his status was stable, but serious.

The Defense Ministry declared the incident a terror attack. Defense Minister Benny Gantz praised the security guards for quick responding, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured guard.

Following the attack, Gantz raised the level of alert at all crossings in the West Bank.

