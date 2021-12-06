Meta Removes Social Media Accounts Linked to Hamas

JNS.org – Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced on Wednesday that it took action against Facebook and Instagram accounts for links to Hamas.

“We removed 141 Facebook accounts, 79 Pages, 13 Groups, and 21 Instagram accounts from the Gaza Strip in Palestine that primarily targeted people in Palestine, and to a much lesser extent in Egypt and Israel,” said the statement by Nathaniel Gleicher, the head of security policy at Meta.

“We found this activity as part of our internal investigation into suspected coordinated inauthentic behavior in the region and linked it to Hamas,” he said.

The company also took action against networks in Poland, Belarus and China.