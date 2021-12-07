Intel Acquires Israeli Startup Company Screenovate for $100 Million

JNS.org – The global tech powerhouse Intel announced on Monday that it acquired Israeli startup Screenovate.

No deal details were released publicly, though a source told the Israeli business daily Globes that Intel is paying $100 million for Screenovate, which is 10 times the $10 million it had raised.

The acquired company develops screen-duplication solutions that allow interaction between multiple devices.

Intel invested in Screenovate in 2014; after the acquisition, the Israeli company will join Intel’s Client Computing Group, according to Globes.

“The many research studies that we have conducted have found the enormous importance of the user experience, regardless of what device is being used,” said Intel Vice President of Client Engineering Jim Johnson.

Screenovate Founder and CEO Joshua Glazer said, “the opportunity to become part of Intel with its market coverage, technology power and excellent connections opens new horizons for all of us.”