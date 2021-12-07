Tuesday, December 7th | 3 Tevet 5782

December 7, 2021 9:04 am
Intel Acquires Israeli Startup Company Screenovate for $100 Million

avatar by JNS.org

Cars drive past US chipmaker Intel Corp’s “smart building” in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, Israel December 15, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen.

JNS.org – The global tech powerhouse Intel announced on Monday that it acquired Israeli startup Screenovate.

No deal details were released publicly, though a source told the Israeli business daily Globes that Intel is paying $100 million for Screenovate, which is 10 times the $10 million it had raised.

The acquired company develops screen-duplication solutions that allow interaction between multiple devices.

Intel invested in Screenovate in 2014; after the acquisition, the Israeli company will join Intel’s Client Computing Group, according to Globes.

December 7, 2021 9:16 am
Israel’s President Herzog Launches Campaign With Meta

i24 News - Israeli President Isaac Herzog, in collaboration with Facebook's Meta in Israel, launched the "Think Good" campaign on...

“The many research studies that we have conducted have found the enormous importance of the user experience, regardless of what device is being used,” said Intel Vice President of Client Engineering Jim Johnson.

Screenovate Founder and CEO Joshua Glazer said, “the opportunity to become part of Intel with its market coverage, technology power and excellent connections opens new horizons for all of us.”

