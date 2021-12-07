Tuesday, December 7th | 3 Tevet 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Netherlands Court Rejects Lawsuit Against Israel’s Gantz Over 2014 Gaza Strike

Israel Eyes 400 Self-Driving Electric Taxis, Possibly on Road by Early 2022

Toronto School Officials Censure Trustee Who Sounded Alarm on Antisemitic Materials

Israeli CBO: ‘It’s Important to Work With Customers Early in Product Development’

Algeria Pledges $100 Million to Palestinian Authority

Bennett, Anastasiades Meet in Jerusalem for Israel-Greece-Cyprus Summit

Former Partners of Israel’s First Space Tourist Demanding Over $300 Million in Compensation

Israel’s President Herzog Launches Campaign With Meta

Erdan: ‘Does the UN See the Murder of Dome Israeli Citizens as Justified?’

IAI Board of Directors Taps Ex-Israeli Defense Minister Peretz as Board Chair

December 7, 2021 7:25 am
0

Syria Says Israeli Attacks Latakia Port With Air Strike

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A Syrian flag flutters in Damascus, Syria on April 20, 2018. Photo: REUTERS/Ali Hashisho.

Israel carried out an air strike on the Syrian port of Latakia on Tuesday, causing a fire in a container storage area, Syrian state media reported, in what appeared to be the first such Israeli attack on the facility.

An Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment on the reports. The Syrian reports did not mention any casualties.

Israel has mounted frequent attacks against what it has described as Iranian targets in Syria, where Tehran-backed forces including Lebanon’s Hezbollah have deployed over the last decade to support President Bashar al-Assad in Syria’s war.

Citing a military source, state news agency SANA said Israel had mounted an “aerial aggression” at 1:23 a.m., firing a number of missiles targeting the container storage area at the port and setting some on fire.

Related coverage

December 6, 2021 9:02 am
0

Arab-Israeli Woman Convicted of Spying for Hezbollah

JNS.org - An Arab-Israeli woman in her 20s has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for spying for Hezbollah. Maibat...

A source familiar with port operations said it was the first time Israel had attacked the facility on Syria’s Mediterranean coast. Latakia, Syria’s main commercial port, brings in a considerable amount of cargo from Iran, the source said.

Images posted by SANA showed flames and smoke in the container area and a fire truck at the scene.

Ismail Hilal, the governor of Latakia, said fire fighters had put out the flames and were working to cool the site, SANA reported. State television said five explosions rocked the city.

Last month, Syrian state media reported four Israeli attacks.

Russia, which has been Assad’s most powerful ally during the war, operates an air base at Hmeimim some 12 miles away from Latakia.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.