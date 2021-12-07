Tuesday, December 7th | 3 Tevet 5782

December 7, 2021 9:43 am
Toronto School Officials Censure Trustee Who Sounded Alarm on Antisemitic Materials

A view of the Toronto area, which is home to Canada’s largest Jewish community. Photo: John Vetterli via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – A Toronto District School Board (TDSB) trustee who raised concerns on Twitter last spring about a “manual” sent to teachers that included antisemitic messages was recommended for “censure.”

The recommendation was issued on Thursday against trustee Alexandra Lulka by Integrity Commissioner Suzanne Craig, who in her report also found that the materials Lulka complained about did, in fact, contain some antisemitic writings and promoted terrorism.

“Censure,” according to trustees, “is the harshest penalty that can be meted out to a trustee.”

According to Craig, Lulka’s online posts “fell within the TDSB definition of being discriminatory and did breach” the district’s code of conduct.

December 7, 2021 9:31 am
