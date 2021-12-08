Wednesday, December 8th | 4 Tevet 5782

Holocaust Survivor Testifies Against Former Typist at Concentration Camp Who Signed His Father's Death Certificate

December 8, 2021 1:00 pm
Holocaust Survivor Testifies Against Former Typist at Concentration Camp Who Signed His Father’s Death Certificate

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Stutthof concentration camp in Poland. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

An 83-year-old Jewish Holocaust survivor testified in court on Tuesday against a German woman who was a stenographer at a Nazi concentration camp and stamped his father’s death certificate.

Josef Salomonovic was the first Holocaust survivor to testify at the trial of Irmgard Furchner, 96, who is accused of being an accessory to the murder of 11,412 people at the Stutthof concentration camp in northern Poland between 1943 and 1945, a charge she denies. Furchner, who has been called the “secretary of evil,” was 18 when she started working as a typist for the camp’s commandant.

“It is not easy to go over all this again. It’s a moral duty. It’s not pleasant,” Salomonovic, whose family was from Czechoslovakia, told the court as he held up a photograph of his father, as reported by the Independent.

Salomonovic was six years old when his father was killed with a lethal injection to the heart in Stutthof, he told the court. He recalled the pain of losing his father at such a young age and, when asked by a prosecutor if he wanted to tell Furchner anything, he said, “Maybe she has trouble sleeping at night. I know I do.”

