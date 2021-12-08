Wednesday, December 8th | 4 Tevet 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

BBC Falsely Insinuates That Child Victims of Antisemitic Attack Spread ‘Anti-Muslim Slur’

‘Israeli Apartheid’: University of Toronto’s Kosher Food Row Exposes Acceptance of BDS on Campus

New Jersey Pulling $182M in Unilever Stock After Investigation Into Ben & Jerry’s West Bank Boycott

US Foreign Policy Turns to Realism in the Middle East

Mayor of Spanish Village of Mota de Judíos Sounds Defiant Note After Spate of Antisemitic Vandalism

Israel Launches $18 Million Digital Investment Program to Supercharge Healthcare R&D

‘Are You a Jeweler and a Jew?’: Elderly French Jewish Man Attacked and Robbed in His Paris Apartment by Antisemitic Assailants

France Frees Man Who Was Held Over Suspected Khashoggi Link

Israel’s Aleph, Wacker Team Up to Fast-Track Mass Lab Meat Production

Mysterious Israeli Biotech Company Raises $120 Million Seed Round Five Months After Founding

December 8, 2021 9:39 am
0

Shin Bet Head: ‘We Thwarted But Failed to Prevent Iran Spy Plot’

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Newly appointed Israeli Security Agency Director Ronen Bar. Photo: Office of the Prime Minister of Israel

JNS.org – An investigation into a major security breach at the home of Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, surrounding a cleaner at his house who had not been vetted by the Shin Bet security agency and is being indicted for allegedly offering to spy for Iran, has ended with a written reprimand for two high-ranking Shin Bet officials, the agency announced on Tuesday evening.

Shin Bet head Ronen Bar appointed an external committee to probe how suspect Omri Goren—who had multiple criminal convictions—would have been employed at Gantz’s home. The committee was comprised of three retired Shin Bet officials, including two former department heads and a former division leader.

The committee submitted its findings to Bar, along with recommendations for action to be taken. The committee described the affair as a “professional failure,” citing lack of coordination at the professional level and in “work procedures.”

On the basis of the investigation’s findings, Bar decided to issue a written reprimand to two senior officials in the organization.

Related coverage

December 8, 2021 10:50 am
0

Israel Launches $18 Million Digital Investment Program to Supercharge Healthcare R&D

Israel has announced an $18 million initiative to help health organizations digitize and forge collaborations with the tech industry, as...

Meanwhile, the Shin Bet has evaluated security arrangements for the individuals for whom it is responsible, and tightened background checks and testing procedures for anyone employed in “close circles” of officials provided with Shin Bet security.

Bar also issued instructions to add additional levels of intelligence and operational security when it comes to the officials whom it secures.

However, Bar did praise the rapid action taken to locate and arrest Goren within 48 hours of the time that he allegedly contacted a hostile entity.

“Despite the success in thwarting [the plot], we failed to prevent it,” Bar said. “If the process had worked, a person like this would never have been working near a protectee. The failure that took place in this isolated incident allowed us to take an in-depth look at the processes and mechanisms involving the issue of those employed close to protectees.”

“The probe gave us a chance to examine professional work processes in the service,” he added. “The conclusions of the investigative committee, as well as an in-depth process of learning lessons, have already been translated into actions on the ground that will significantly reduce the chance of incidents like this happening again.”p

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.