Thursday, December 9th | 5 Tevet 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Professor From Israel Wins Award for Alzheimer’s research

CAIR’s Antisemitism Ignored or Embraced by Elected Officials

Yeshiva University Basketball Now Top-Ranked DIII College Team in US, With Record Winning Streak at 47

Berlin Jews Face ‘Background Noise’ of Daily Antisemitism, Says German Monitoring Report

Virginia Tech GPSS’ Farcical BDS Legislation Slanders Israel with Lies and Disinformation

Russia to Return Archives Looted by Nazis to Greek Jewish Community

Two Major Sponsors of Famed London Theater Back Out After Play Promotes Antisemitic Jewish Stereotype

CNN Downplays Wave of Palestinian Terrorism with Bizarre Comparison to ‘Attacks by Jewish Settlers’

Israel, the US and the Iranian Nuclear Project: Back to Basics

Jewish Army Ranger Killed in Afghanistan to Receive Posthumous Medal of Honor for Heroic 2018 Rescue

December 9, 2021 9:43 am
0

Lapid Meets With Egyptian President Sisi in Cairo

avatar by i24 News

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid speaks during a news conference as he meets with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita in Rabat, Morocco August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

i24 News – Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo on Thursday.

The Jewish state’s top diplomat was also expected to sit down with his counterpart Sameh Shoukry and consult with other senior Egyptian officials during the visit.

“Strengthening Israel-Egypt ties, from a diplomatic-security view, is a very important interest of the State of Israel,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “Foreign Minister Lapid’s visit is the continuation of Israel’s foreign policy to leverage our shared interest for regional stability.”

In a goodwill gesture, it was announced that Lapid will return Egyptian archaeological artifacts illegally smuggled into Israel from Egypt that were being held by the Israel Antiquities Authority.

Related coverage

December 9, 2021 1:23 pm
0

Professor From Israel Wins Award for Alzheimer’s research

i24 News – Professor Illana Gozes from Israel’s Tel Aviv University, along with a team of University of Hong Kong...

The two men were expected to discuss the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip following Israel’s 11-day conflict in May with the coastal enclave’s Hamas rulers.

Egypt brokered the ceasefire that ended the fighting and is playing a leading role in facilitating the rebuilding of the Palestinian territory.

They are also expected to talk about the economic crisis in the Palestinian Authority and plans on how to alleviate the situation.

Of importance to the Israeli delegation is finding a solution to the Israeli hostages and soldiers’ remains held by Hamas in Gaza, which was expected to be brought up by Lapid during talks in Cairo.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.