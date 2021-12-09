Thursday, December 9th | 5 Tevet 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Faculty Group Slams CUNY Law Student Gov. Measure for ‘Maligning’ Jewish Groups

At Pentagon, Israel Talks Joint Military Readiness to Face Iran

ICC Prosecutor Defends War Crimes Probe of Afghanistan’s Taliban

In ‘Goodwill’ Gesture, Lapid Returns 95 Smuggled Artifacts and Relics to Egypt During Cairo Visit

Toronto School Board Trustee Who Denounced Antisemitic Materials ‘Vindicated’ After Vote to Reject Censure

Professor From Israel Wins Award for Alzheimer’s research

CAIR’s Antisemitism Ignored or Embraced by Elected Officials

Yeshiva University Basketball Now Top-Ranked DIII College Team in US, With Record Winning Streak at 47

Berlin Jews Face ‘Background Noise’ of Daily Antisemitism, Says German Monitoring Report

Virginia Tech GPSS’ Farcical BDS Legislation Slanders Israel with Lies and Disinformation

December 9, 2021 1:23 pm
0

Professor From Israel Wins Award for Alzheimer’s research

avatar by i24 News

Photo: courtesy of Tel Aviv University

i24 News – Professor Illana Gozes from Israel’s Tel Aviv University, along with a team of University of Hong Kong researchers, jointly received the 2021 Healthy Longevity Catalyst Awards from the US National Academy of Medicine (NAM) for their work on Alzheimer’s disease.

Gozes collaborated with Professor Victor OK Li and Dr. Jacqueline CK Lam to create an artificial intelligence-led strategy which helps select drug candidates for new Alzheimer’s disease therapies.

The study shows how certain combinations of drug candidates respond to somatic gene mutations that accumulate as humans age.

“This is a great honor for me, and I am delighted that the international community sees fit to invest efforts in promoting solutions to diseases such as Alzheimer’s,” Gozes said, according to a university press release.

Related coverage

December 9, 2021 4:27 pm
0

Faculty Group Slams CUNY Law Student Gov. Measure for ‘Maligning’ Jewish Groups

A group of City University of New York (CUNY) faculty has rebuked a recent resolution passed by the law school's...

“I thank my colleagues from HKU-AI WiSe, the University of Hong Kong, led by Prof. Li and Dr. Lam, for our fruitful collaboration.”

Tel Aviv University is placing a greater emphasis on aging-related research, including the diseases which accompany the process of growing older.

Age-related diseases are expected to become a larger concern in the future, with demographic shifts projecting “graying populations” in countries around the world.

Globally, over 50 million people are estimated to have Alzheimer’s disease or another kind of dementia, the press release said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.