Two Major Sponsors of Famed London Theater Back Out After Play Promotes Antisemitic Jewish Stereotype

Two corporate sponsors of Britain’s famous Royal Court Theatre said they will no longer provide financial support for the venue after it faced allegations of Jewish stereotyping and promoting antisemitism.

A spokesperson for the law firm Kirkland & Ellis told the BBC, “We condemn in the strongest possible terms any and all forms of racism and discrimination, including anti-Semitism, and in light of the recent events, we were unable to continue our sponsorship.”

The law practice Weil, Gotshal & Manges — the theatre’s only “gold” level corporate sponsor — said, “Weil strongly condemns any form of antisemitism or discrimination, whether conscious or unconscious, and we will be withdrawing our support for the Royal Court.”

The Royal Court Theatre opened last month a play titled “Rare Earth Mettle,” by British playwright Al Smith, that featured a fictional, power-obsessed Silicon Valley billionaire and “Edison Motors” CEO named Hershel Fink. Promotions for the show described it as a “brutally comic exploration of risk, delusion and power.” Related coverage Yeshiva University Basketball Now Top-Ranked DIII College Team in US, With Record Winning Streak at 47 The basketball team at Yeshiva University in New York City is the top-ranked NCAA Division 3 men's basketball team in... After receiving complaints about giving the character a Jewish-sounding name, despite the character not being Jewish, the Royal Court Theatre and Smith apologized for “perpetuating an antisemitic stereotype” and changed the character’s name to Henry Finn. They added that the incident was “an example of unconscious bias.”