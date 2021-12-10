Gaza Border ‘Iron Wall’ is About Saving Lives, Not ‘Apartheid’

JNS.org – After three years of construction, the Israeli Ministry of Defense announced the completion of a multi-level barrier between the Jewish state and Gaza. But while Israelis are cheering it as a way to stop terrorism and save lives, the country’s critics around the world are using it as ammunition for their ongoing campaign to demonize both the Jewish state and to depict Palestinians as helpless victims of a new “apartheid wall” that has turned Gaza into an “open-air prison.”

The barrier is being depicted in much of the international press and social media as part of an effort to strangle Gaza, whose 2 million inhabitants are locked inside a small enclave by what The Washington Post called “a crippling blockade” of the area by Israel and Egypt. To those, such as Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), who along with their progressive allies demonized Israeli self-defense on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives in May while giving a pass to Hamas and other terror groups in the Gaza Strip for launching 4,000-plus rockets for 11 days straight towards Israeli civilians, it’s just one more reason to depict the Jewish state as an oppressor of Palestinian “people of color.” To them, and the growing number of leftists in academia, the media and among members of the Democratic Party’s activist base, the fence is just more fodder for invective that aims at delegitimizing the country’s efforts to defend its citizens against Hamas terror.

The structure is a technological marvel that stretches for 40 miles along the border between Israel and the Hamas-ruled enclave. It includes an underground wall with sophisticated censors and an above-ground fence with video monitors, as well as a naval component to protect Israel’s sea coast and cost $1.11 billion to build.

The purpose of this effort is obvious to fair-minded observers: prevent cross-border terrorism from Gaza. After Hamas dug tunnels under the border from which it launched raids designed to murder and kidnap Israelis during the 2014 war, the Israeli military was forced to come up with a solution to this threat other than building a bigger fence. The answer was something that could seal the border both above and below the surface.

Like any military strategy, the new barrier doesn’t end Israel’s security worries. Every effective defensive tactic always inspires an offensive response and vice versa.

The Iron Dome and Arrow missile-defense systems answered Hamas rocket fire at Israeli civilians. But they can’t guarantee that every projectile will be shot down before harming anyone if the terrorists fire hundreds at a time. Nor can they stop the Palestinians from launching explosive-laden balloons over the border that are carried by the wind and can start fires, injure children or worse.