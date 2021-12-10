Israeli Air Force Reportedly Prepares for Large-Scale Drill Simulating Attack on Iran

JNS.org – The Israeli Air Force is currently preparing an exercise scheduled for the spring of 2022 that will simulate an attack on targets in Iran, Israel’s Kan news reported on Wednesday.

The large-scale drill will see tens of fighter jets practice long-range sorties over the Mediterranean Sea, flying distances that represent strike ranges to Iran.

“The exercise will be apparent. All who need to see it will see it, and it joins Israeli messages sent to the world and to Iran recently,” said the report.

News of the exercise comes three months after Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, said that the military is accelerating plans for an attack on Iran attack. Those stepped-up preparations include diverting funds and drawing up a precise outline, including combat flights more than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) in distance.