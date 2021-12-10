Trump Expresses Anger Towards Netanyahu During Interview

i24 News – Former United States president Donald Trump expressed anger towards former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a Friday interview, stating the former prime minister was “disloyal” for congratulating President Joe Biden after the election.

“Nobody did more for Bibi. And I liked Bibi. I still like Bibi,” Trump said, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname, while speaking to Israeli journalist Barak Ravid.

“But I also like loyalty. The first person to congratulate Biden was Bibi. And not only did he congratulate him, he did it on tape. And it was on tape.”

He continued that Netanyahu’s message came too early, “earlier than most,” cursing the former prime minister.

“I was personally disappointed in him,” he said. “Bibi could have stayed quiet. He made a terrible mistake.

“I haven’t spoken with him since. F*** him.”

Netanyahu was later than most in congratulating Biden in November of last year, doing so hours after many other world leaders.

Analysts pointed out that Netanyahu did not address Biden as “president-elect” in his tweets and remarks to the cabinet, and did not explicitly state that Biden won the elections, according to The Times of Israel.

Trump also noted that the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which he withdrew from in 2018 after pressure from Netanyahu, was a “disaster.”

“I’ll tell you what — had I not come along I think Israel was going to be destroyed. Okay. You want to know the truth? I think Israel would have been destroyed maybe by now.”