December 13, 2021 8:42 am
0

Americans Deny Israel Early Delivery of Tanker Planes

avatar by i24 News

An Israeli refueling tanker flys with Israeli F-15I aircraft above the beaches of Tel Aviv. Photo: wiki commons.

i24 News – As Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz urges the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to prepare for military operations against Iran’s nuclear program, the IDF appealed to the Americans for an early delivery of two of the four tanker planes acquired under a purchase contract.

The US response was negative, Ynet reported on Monday.

According to the source, the ministerial committee in charge of equipment acquisitions approved the purchase of four Boeing KC-46 refueling planes, capable of reaching a range of more than 6,835 miles.

The aircraft also can fly for a period of 11 to 12 hours. The plane is able to refuel dozens of combat aircraft thanks to a fuel “pod.”

The assistance of the planes is important in the event of an operation against Iran, and according to the contract, they should be delivered by the Americans in at least four years to replace old planes.

Senior IDF officials have tried unsuccessfully to persuade their counterparts in the United States as part of their preparations against Iran’s nuclear program.

Israel, however, hopes for the delivery during the next year, and is preparing operationally against the Islamic republic.

Along with the acquisition of weapons and interceptor missiles for its Iron Dome, the Air Force is also planning a detailed and updated training plan.

