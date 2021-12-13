Monday, December 13th | 9 Tevet 5782

December 13, 2021 11:30 am
Hamas is Preparing to Attack Israel from Southern Lebanon

avatar by Yoni Ben Menachem / JNS.org

Opinion

Ambulances are parked at the entrance of the Palestinian camp where an explosion took place in the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre, Lebanon, December 10, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

JNS.org – While the Hamas movement was holding huge celebrations in the Gaza Strip on Dec. 10 to mark the 34th anniversary of its founding, a large explosion erupted in the movement’s weapons and ammunition depot under the Hamas-affiliated Obei al-Kaab Mosque in the Burj al-Shamali refugee camp in the city of Tyre, Lebanon.

Following the explosion, there were conflicting reports of casualties. Lebanese sources reported 12 injuries, but the director-general of al-Shifa, the Medical Association for Humanitarian Services, told Lebanese media that there were no fatalities or injuries as a result of the explosion. He and Hamas officials claimed the blast was caused by oxygen tanks used to treat COVID-19 patients. Local residents did not believe them.

