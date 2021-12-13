Israel’s PM Bennett Concludes UAE Trip With ‘Great Optimism’

Monday, December 13th | 9 Tevet 5782

December 13, 2021 3:58 pm
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed at his private palace in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, December 13, 2021. Haim Zach/Government Press Office (GPO)/Handout via REUTERS

i24 News – Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett concluded his historic United Arab Emirates trip on Monday, the first such excursion by a premier from Israel since normalizing relations with the country.

“I have just finished a very significant visit to the UAE,” the official announced before departing, according to a press release.

“I would like to thank Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed for the very warm hospitality and the in-depth, sincere and significant talks.”

Bennett explained that talks between the two officials focused on promoting strong bilateral relations between the people within both Israel and the UAE.

“During the day, we discussed the two countries’ relative strengths,” he said, adding that “Our goal is to expand ties so that there is not only peace between the leaders but also between the peoples.”

The UAE first normalized relations with Israel during the 2020 Abraham Accords, which kicked off a series of subsequent agreements in which other neighboring powers agreed to also establish diplomatic ties with the state.

During his remarks, Bennett expressed hope that the connection between the UAE and Israel would act as the framework for other regional relationships.

“I am leaving here with great optimism that this example, of ties between the two countries, will be a cornerstone for a wide-ranging network of ties throughout the region.”

