Miss India Wins Miss Universe Title in Eilat

JNS.org – Harnaaz Sandhu of India was crowned the 70th Miss Universe in Eilat, Israel, on Sunday.

This is the first time the Miss Universe competition has been hosted by Israel. The event was broadcast live to over 600 million viewers in 172 countries in English, with a parallel broadcast in Spanish.

Sandhu was crowned by the previous winner, Andrea Meza of Mexico. Sandhu said she felt “overwhelmed because it’s been 21 years since India got [the] Miss Universe crown and it’s happening right now,” The Associated Press reported. Miss Paraguay was the runner-up.

Israel had been on the shortlist of countries to host the competition “due to its rich history, beautiful landscapes, myriad of cultures and appeal as a global tourist destination,” said Paula M. Shugart, president of the Miss Universe Organization, which runs the competition, according to the report.

Related coverage Head of Israeli Army’s Rescue Team in Surfside, Fla., Plays ‘Hallelujah’ Tribute to Victims JNS.org - The Israeli commander of a search-and-rescue team that came to help following a condominium collapse in Surfside, Fla.,...