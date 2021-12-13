Russian Foreign Minister Cancels Planned Israel Visit, Citing ‘Personal Reasons’

JNS.org – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday canceled his planned visit to Israel on Sunday, citing “personal reasons.”

Lavrov was set to met with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and President Isaac Herzog.

The reason for the cancellation was unclear, with Ynet reporting that it may have been caused by an ongoing workers’ dispute in the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

The Russian foreign minister was scheduled to discuss various topics with Israeli leaders during his visit, including the negotiations in Vienna regarding Iran’s nuclear program, as well as Israel’s military activities in Syria.