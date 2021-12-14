Academic Mission for Jerusalem, Emirati Students Addresses Global Challenges

JNS.org – A delegation of 16 Jerusalemite students landed in Dubai last week for an academic interchange that brought together youth from Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

An initiative of the Jerusalem-based PICO Kids Ambassadors program, it’s designed to promote collaboration between students on specific challenges facing the international community. It runs in partnership with the Taaleem Schools, Target Global, Concert Together for Israel and the Abraham Accords Peace Institute.

Elie Wurtman, co-founder and managing partner of PICO Venture Partners and founder of PICO Kids, explained that “children have a particularly unique vantage point to act as innovators and conceive of new ideas in ways that adults might not be able to. The Abraham Accords have presented a historic vision for collaboration between Israel and the Gulf countries, and it is only natural that the collaborations that we are already seeing on commercial and investment fronts should now be realized among our youth as well.”

The student delegates are Jerusalem residents under 18 from throughout the city. “The power to think creatively and solve problems is something that we know exists within all walks of life in our city, and it was critical that we ensured representation from diverse backgrounds,” said Wurtman.

Related coverage Iranian Army Spokesman: ‘Not Backing Down From Goal of Erasing Zionist Regime’ JNS.org - Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Brig. Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi, the spokesman of Iran’s armed forces, said in a video...