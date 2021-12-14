Tuesday, December 14th | 10 Tevet 5782

December 14, 2021 10:14 am
Covid Case Reported on Flight Carrying Israel’s PM Bennett

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, November 21, 2021. Abir Sultan Pool via REUTERS

i24 News – One person tested positive for Covid on a flight carrying Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett back to the country on Monday evening.

After receiving the information, the Prime Minister’s Office contacted Israel’s Health Ministry for further instructions.

In accordance with the Health Ministry’s Covid procedures, the prime minister and his entourage are currently in quarantine and will take another PCR test on Wednesday.

According to the new restrictions, people returning from abroad — regardless of vaccination status — are required to enter quarantine upon arriving in Israel.

The arrivals can be released only if they receive two negative PCR tests, one conducted on the day of their entry to Israel, and another three days after.

These new travel restrictions were imposed over concerns of the spread of the Covid omicron variant, as Israel’s Health Ministry identified 67 cases of the variant in the country.

Bennett was returning from his official trip to the United Arab Emirates, a historic first visit for Israel’s premier since the countries established diplomatic relations through the 2020 Abraham Accords.

Before leaving the state, he thanked Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed for his hospitality and expressed hope that Israel’s relationship with the UAE would serve as a model for the Middle East.

I am leaving here with great optimism that this example, of ties between the two countries, will be a cornerstone for a wide-ranging network of ties throughout the region,” Bennett said on Monday.

