Tuesday, December 14th | 10 Tevet 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UAE Threatens to Pull Out of $23 Billion F-35, Drone Deal With US: Report

Assailant Who Subjected Brooklyn Rabbi to Brutal Attack Is Sentenced to 11 Years in Jail

Covid Case Reported on Flight Carrying Israel’s PM Bennett

New York Times Whitewash of Gaza Poetry Professor Was ‘Inaccurate,’ an Editors’ Note Now Concedes

Israeli Startup Guardio Raises $47 Million Led by Tiger Global for Cybersecurity Browser Extension

Third Annual Kyiv Jewish Forum Expected to Reach Half a Million Viewers Worldwide

Hundreds Rally Against Anti-Jewish Coverage By BBC Following Bus Incident

Report: US Moves to Tighten Enforcement of Existing Sanctions Against Iran

Radical Leader of Islamic Movement Released From Prison in Israel

Iranian Army Spokesman: ‘Not Backing Down From Goal of Erasing Zionist Regime’

December 14, 2021 6:31 am
0

Gulf Summit Aims to Signal Solidarity Amid Iran Tension

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks during the Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) 41st Summit in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia January 5, 2021. Photo: Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

Gulf Arab leaders gather on Tuesday for an annual summit expected to stress cohesion after a deep rift, at a time of regional concern over Iran and rising economic rivalry within the oil-producing bloc.

The Saudi crown prince toured Gulf states ahead of the summit, which comes nearly a year after Riyadh put an end to a 3-1/2-year Arab boycott of Qatar that had shattered the US-allied Gulf Cooperation Council.

Saudi Arabia and non-Gulf Egypt have restored diplomatic ties with Doha but the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have yet to do so, though Abu Dhabi has moved to mend fences.

“I have to admit there are areas that will need some time, but I mean practical, functional (Gulf) cooperation is back on track,” senior UAE official Anwar Gargash said last week.

Related coverage

December 14, 2021 10:58 am
0

UAE Threatens to Pull Out of $23 Billion F-35, Drone Deal With US: Report

The United Arab Emirates is threatening to pull out of a $23 billion deal to buy American-made F-35 aircraft, Reaper...

Saudi media said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s tour aimed to highlight solidarity as global powers seek to revive a nuclear pact with Iran, amid deepening Gulf uncertainty about the US role in the region.

Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shi’ite Iran are locked in a rivalry for influence that has played out across the region in events such as Yemen’s war and in Lebanon, where Iran-backed Hezbollah’s rising power has frayed Beirut’s Gulf ties.

Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, concerned about Iran’s nuclear ambitions, missile program and regional proxies, are engaging with Tehran to contain tension.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have moved away from hawkish foreign policies that saw them wade into Yemen and lead the boycott of Qatar, to a more conciliatory approach as they vie to lure foreign investment, and win over US President Joe Biden.

Abu Dhabi has moved faster to mend fences with Iran and Turkey while also re-engaging with Syria after forging ties with Israel last year.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.