Tuesday, December 14th | 10 Tevet 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Hundreds Rally Against Anti-Jewish Coverage By BBC Following Bus Incident

Report: US Moves to Tighten Enforcement of Existing Sanctions Against Iran

Radical Leader of Islamic Movement Released From Prison in Israel

Iranian Army Spokesman: ‘Not Backing Down From Goal of Erasing Zionist Regime’

Academic Mission for Jerusalem, Emirati Students Addresses Global Challenges

Blinken Touts Deeper US Engagement Amid Concern Over ‘Aggressive’ China

Israel Delivers Water Pallets to Tornado-Ravaged Kentucky Communities in Joint Aid Truck With Chabad

Nuclear Deal With Iran Will Soon Be ‘Empty Shell’: European Diplomats

Gulf Summit Aims to Signal Solidarity Amid Iran Tension

CUNY Chancellor Rejects Law Student Call to End Academic Ties With Israel

December 14, 2021 9:40 am
0

Hundreds Rally Against Anti-Jewish Coverage By BBC Following Bus Incident

avatar by JNS.org

Illustrative. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – As many as 250 Britons stood outside of the headquarters of the publicly funded British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in London on Monday night to demand that it take accountability for anti-Jewish coverage on the network.

The crowd chanted “BBC, where the proof? BBC, tell the truth” in response to an on-air report during Hanukkah about an attack on a bus full of Jewish teens in Central London. In its coverage of the event, according to Campaign Against Antisemitism, the BCC reported that racial slurs against Muslims were made by young riders.

“This incident is one of many in which the BBC has victim-blamed Jewish people for antisemitism, downplayed racism towards Jews, platformed antisemites and fueled antisemitism in Britain,” the group said in announcing the event.

“We don’t want to be here, but we have to be here because we have to say: ‘BBC news, stop blaming Jews,’ ” said Gideon Falter, chief executive of the Campaign Against Antisemitism, during the rally.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.