Report: US Moves to Tighten Enforcement of Existing Sanctions Against Iran

JNS.org – The Biden administration is taking steps to increase its enforcement of sanctions against Iran, wrote The Wall Street Journal on Thursday, adding that senior US officials have said that this is Washington’s first sign of increased economic pressure amid floundering nuclear talks in Vienna.

Citing senior US State Department and Treasury Department officials, the report said the United States is sending a high-level delegation this week to the United Arab Emirates, a top US ally but also Iran’s second-largest trade partner, and “a conduit for Iran’s trade and financial transactions with other countries.”

According to the report, the American delegation is planning to hold meetings with petrochemical companies, and other private firms and banks, in the UAE, which conduct “billions of dollars of trade with Iran,” in order to deliver a warning.

The content of that warning is that America has “visibility on transactions that are not compliant with sanctions,“ said the report, adding that ”those banks and firms face extreme risk if this continues.”

