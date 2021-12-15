Iranian Paper Publishes ‘Map of Israeli Targets’

JNS.org – “An intensification of Israeli military threats against Iran seems to suggest that the Zionist regime has forgotten that Iran is more than capable of hitting them from anywhere,” began an article published Tuesday in the Tehran Times, a newspaper identified with the Iranian regime.

The article ran under the headline “Just One Wrong Move!” and featured a “map of Israeli targets,” which showed nearly every populated community in the country labeled with a red dot.

The article discussed recent reports in Israeli media that strikes against Syria’s chemical weapons facilities in March 2020 and June 2021 were “a direct message” to the Islamic Republic, as well as reports that Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi wanted to increase the number of permanent Israeli Air Force bases.

The article quoted the head of the Iranian military, Maj. Gen. Mohammed Bagheri, as saying that Iran “never underestimates” threats from an enemy.

