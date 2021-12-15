Iranian Paper Publishes ‘Map of Israeli Targets’

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, Sept. 25, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Carlo Allegri.
JNS.org– “An intensification of Israeli military threats against Iran seems to suggest that the Zionist regime has forgotten that Iran is more than capable of hitting them from anywhere,” began an article published Tuesday in the Tehran Times, a newspaper identified with the Iranian regime.
The article ran under the headline “Just One Wrong Move!” and featured a “map of Israeli targets,” which showed nearly every populated community in the country labeled with a red dot.
The article discussed recent reports in Israeli media that strikes against Syria’s chemical weapons facilities in March 2020 and June 2021 were “a direct message” to the Islamic Republic, as well as reports that Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi wanted to increase the number of permanent Israeli Air Force bases.
The article quoted the head of the Iranian military, Maj. Gen. Mohammed Bagheri, as saying that Iran “never underestimates” threats from an enemy.
“Despite our confidence in the deterrence situation … We are prepared for the smallest of threats in the strategic field,” said Bagheri.
Bagheri also told the Tehran Times that while Iran “does not intend to strike anyone,” it was prepared at the “operational and tactical level” for a “decisive response and quick and tough offensive.”
The article also discussed an announcement by the IDF on Dec. 8 that it would hold a large-scale drill over the Mediterranean. The paper described the planned drill as an exercise in preparation for an attack on Iran.
The article further discussed the nuclear negotiations under way in Vienna, which it described as an attempt to find ways of removing “illegal sanctions” on Iran, and noted that new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett by telephone on Tuesday, has shown a “tougher stance” against Iran than his predecessor, Angela Merkel.
The article ended with the words, “Keep your hands off!”